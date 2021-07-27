Does an organization which attempts to preserve the rich history of this community have an opportunity to survive? It’s a question the Amery Area Historical Society (AAHD) has been attempting to answer since the Amery City Council began implementing plans to move the Amery Public Library and other city offices to the former Bremer Bank building in north Amery later this year.
The Historical Society occupies 1,200+ sq. ft. of space in the lower level at the current library location which is slated to move. It has been allocated about 120 sq. ft. by the City in the lower level of the former bank building referred to as the City Center. The space is not adequate to house our displays or accommodate our other activities.
We have been actively seeking a new site for the museum hopefully in the 1,000+ sq. ft. range. Call 715-554-0239.
Palmer J. Sondreal
Amery Area Historical Society
