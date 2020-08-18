Born in St. Paul MN, living in Tennessee, I was visiting my sister in Turtle Lake this July helping to clean up tornado damage still. I was delighted to find your charming paper in the convenience store in Turtle Lake and read two editions before returning to Tennessee. I wish our Maryville paper had your charm.
I liked the reporting on the owner of ACME junk encouraging the wearing of face masks that should not be even debated but because of political miss leadership and misinformation is. I hope Wisconsin voters will hold accountable the political party at every level that has enabled the miss leadership which called this killer of over 160,000 Americans a “Hoax” and which is undermining efforts that can improve the situation.
I look forward to a day when I can visit Turtle Lake and safely participate with the charming community activities your paper reported such as the free music events but if this is to happen we must clear out the politicians who are making this situation worse.
You must all vote in November to rid our nation of rule by a political party which still supports a leader who gets basic science so wrong.
Stormy Daniels’ client (remember he actually claimed he paid her for advise and expected to be believed) must go.
Forrest Erickson,
Maryville, TN
