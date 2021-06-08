Memorial Day is dedicated to paying tribute to those who died serving in the military. Behind each death is a family left grieving and dreams lost. Our soldiers fight for freedom and democracy. Their mission is to protect life, property, and wealth. The US has gone into conflict or war also to protect the assets of American companies in other countries, and at times, to control profitable natural resources by aligning with a country’s leader. War leaves scars on most soldiers once they return. With modern medicine and treatments, more return with terrible injuries and/or PTSD. Are we doing enough for our veterans and their families? What is the total cost of war?
Veterans represent about 7% of US adults. An estimated 23,000 U.S. military families are among those who receive SNAP (formally food stamp) benefits. About 1.3 million veterans live in households that participate in SNAP. An estimated 23% of all homeless persons and 33% of all homeless men are veterans. On average 20 veterans die from suicide per day. May 27th, PBS News Hour did a short segment on the cost of war – “veterans exposed to burn pits struggle to get benefits approved by the V.A.” Go to the search icon on PBS/Newhour online. In my opinion, the US doesn’t do enough for our soldiers and veterans. It takes money. Federal taxes support our military and veterans. Today, there are US billionaires and many of the most profitable corporations paying no or very little in federal taxes. Yet these billionaires, multi-millionaires, and profitable corporations are donating massive amounts of money to politicians to keep their taxes low, to allow loopholes that lead to no taxes, and reduce/end regulations that protect workers. These billionaires, multi-millionaires, and Corporations benefit the most from our military and taxpayer funded government programs. The financial burdens of military protection and past wars are being financed by loans that future generations will need to pay or maybe give up benefits the generation(s) before had. Most of the 1950’s, after WWII, the top tax rate for the wealthiest was 91%, and the economy thrived. With tax write-offs, which still exited, the effective rate was 42%. The top statutory Corporation rate was 52.8% in 1968-69, in the 1950’s it was 48% to 52%. With tax deductions and loopholes, Corporations paid far less. When will the burden be shared by those who have the most to gain?
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
