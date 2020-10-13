As we move toward this election a dangerously divided nation, I think of my parents. They lived together for 57 years, argued plenty, but never about politics. Like religion it was regarded as personal--an almost sacred matter. My mother was a life long DFLer whose family lost their farm under Hoover. They never recovered and both parents died soon after. The kids raised themselves. My Dad was a poor kid from the East Side. His Dad died and his mother supported the family as a lady barber. He had so little growing up, he wanted to keep his hard earned income when he grew up. They both made sense to me. Politics was a life long personal matter for both. This remains a two party system. The political pendulum swings from right to left and back. It is a hallmark of the freedoms we enjoy. When either party moves too far right or left an imbalance and inevitable backlash occurs. Extremism and gridlock often result. This is not healthy for our Democracy which rests in the art of compromise of both self interest and collective good. The “Art of the Deal” belongs in the private sector. If we cannot/WILL not find a way to come center and meet in the middle, I shudder to think what may become of our precious and fragile Democracy, which I suspect each and all of us love deeply in equal measure and want to preserve.
Deb Trauley
Amery
