I have recently seen several memes on Facebook telling Democrats to keep their Biden signs up so that immigrants know where to go for food and shelter. It’s a good thing that Egypt didn’t have a wall 2000 years ago or a certain jewish family with a young child fleeing persecution would not have been offered sanctuary. Matthew 25:35-36 says, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” My counter agreement to the memes would be if you are not willing to help your fellow human beings please remove your Crosses, your Virgin Mary and your Bible - we wouldn’t want anyone confusing you with a Christian.
Peter Wieczorek
Clear Lake
(0) comments
