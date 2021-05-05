Here we go again.
Another preventable and senseless mass shooting that hurt innocent people because Washington D.C. is literally sitting on their hands and isn’t doing anything to prevent it.
What is wrong with Washington D.C?
Can’t they see all of the horror that comes from these mass-shootings?
What are they going to say to all of the victim’s families who are affected by all of the mass shootings that we have had?
A very good example is Kenosha, WI.
Three innocent people who were minding their own business are deceased and also there are three innocent people who are hurt really bad, because an individual decided to go on a shooting rampage and affected the lives of hundreds of people because Washington D.C were literally sitting on their hands and not doing anything to fix the issue at hand that needs to be addressed immediately before more innocent people lose their lives for no reason at all.
We’re supposed to be the greatest country ever.
Then explain this to me. If the U.S. is the greatest country ever, why can’t we prevent mass shootings from happening?
Half of the problem is assault rifles.
Assault rifles do not belong in our society. Assault rifles belong in the United States military.
I’m not saying you can’t carry a gun. I’m saying you don’t need an AR15 assault rifle to go deer hunting. If you need an AR15 assault rifle to do deer hunting, you shouldn’t be deer hunting.
A standard hunting rifle is a 30 06 or a 12 gauge shot gun, not an AR15 from our society in the U.S. I also believe that the U.S. should have adopted the Indian Red Flag law throughout the U.S.
Letting people operate a gun not correctly or maliciously is like giving a seven-year-old a loaded handgun to play cops and robbers with. You know something bad is going to happen and not doing something about it. Any person in their right mind wouldn’t allow a child to play with a loaded handgun; they would keep the weapon out of harm’s way.
Washing D.C. you can prevent mass shootings if you are willing to get off your hands and get to work and make it impossible to get assault rifles in this country. What are you afraid of Washington D.C? The NRA.
The people of the Unites States of America are sick and tired of these mass shootings and we’re not going to take this anymore. We’re going to do everything in our power, within the law to get you to listen and do something about these mass shootings. Enough is enough.
James Hill
Star Prairie, WI
