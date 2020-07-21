Shop Amery. The signs are up and down Keller Ave.–but I know folks who live in Amery, but shop elsewhere. Why?
Because of masks. Now, some local businesses have all employees wearing masks, but too many don’t. We are told by experts wearing a mask in public is the only way to be save or never leave your house.
Don’t believe this? Check the numbers in Polk County–the virus is here! Here are a few businesses that now have the policy–no mask, no entrance: Walmart, Target, Cub, Costco.
You may be saying, “Well, I don’t shop at these stores,” but if this is the best way to keep the public and employees safe, why do you suppose we should all wear a mask when out in public?
COVID-19 is here folks–it is in Polk County–so be safe for you, your family and your neighbors.
We are all in this together.
Kay Erickson
Amery, WI
