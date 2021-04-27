“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.” ~George Orwell, 1984
“Mom, when can we be done with the mask?“ My 10 year old daughter asked me.
How am I supposed to give her an answer? Parents, like myself, are fighting to get the mask off of our kids and yet our voices for our children continued to be unheard? How is this ok?
“Two weeks to flatten to curve”, at first the news media and CDC said masks wouldn’t work, just to wash your hands and social distance but before we knew it we’re wearing masks. Churches, schools, and small businesses were threatened with closures while big businesses such as Walmart and larger corporations were deemed essential and safe to stay open. Protesting took place as people gathered in the streets free from shame as they ignored the mandates and safety measures in place.
2021, over a year later and we still can't attend our children’s school concerts. Instead we watch them virtually as their faces are covered while trying to sing, making it hard to see their facial expressions or understand the words to the song. The mumbling from under the masks gives me, as a mother, huge anxiety, tears, and heartbreak. Then, in the same week, I see the high school students allowed to put on a play without masks, an in person event their family can attend even with limited seating. This feels like a huge slap in the face to our young children and their families! This is not ok! This is not normal! Especially with 99.7% survival rate.
Some parents report they see some school board members walking around town without masks, the same board that is ignoring our concerns. When are we as a society going to wake up and see that the history of communism is repeating itself? We are now in the middle of history repeating itself. When are you going to look deeper by turning off the tv and do your own research? Masks are not working, it will make our health worse by breathing in your own bacteria.
Parents have had enough of this hypocrisy and we will never give up fighting for our kids. If we do, then our freedoms, rights and our voice for our children and the generations after will be gone forever!
Melinda Johnston
Deer Park, WI
