Our family supports the mask mandates that the Amery school district has had in place this year. I urge community support to maintain them at least for the last few weeks of school. Our kindergartener has no issues with masking--in fact she likes the masks as a source of comfort and protection. I believe the district has succeeded in the goals I heard laid out last fall for the year: to improve our understanding around hygiene and increased ability in the school environment to reduce transfer of the virus.
A federal recommendation remains to cover our faces while inside in public spaces because it will reduce the spread of respiratory droplets. It makes sense and it is easy.
Children spread the illness and could be spreading it to loved ones including elderly or immuno-compromised. People who fall ill are burdened economically due to missed work, school-aged children miss curriculum. Long-term side-affects of the disease are a reality.
We have different resources and abilities; different personal networks that may or may not help us out and its frustrating to hear from vocal parents with more resources and fewer risk factors in our school district putting personal ideas about freedom ahead of a public and common good.
Masking is one small way to show kindness and has a large positive impact on our community’s overall health i.e.: the reduction in influenza in 2020 - 21 and the small number of COVID cases in our school district.
Soon Guenther
Amery, WI
