I appreciate the fact that our local businesses, downtown and at the mall, would like us to buy what we need here in Amery; “shop local”. I would ask that these employers have their employees include a mask as part of their uniform. They are wearing name tags and prescribed clothing top to bottom, it seems a minor addition to wear a mask and/or shield until we get our community vaccinated. (Perhaps these businesses should have marketing-logo masks for them.)
PS: If Menards, Walmart and other vendors are requiring masks, why would I risk infection in Amery?
Bee Ramin
Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.