After reading the article regarding the mask mandate I must respond. There have been so many lies regarding the value of wearing a mask, lies told to maintain fear, thus maintaining control.
Research the mask issue online to try to find the truth. Look up Dr Scott Atlas who consulted for the White House about COVID. Also look up Alex Berenson who has researched and wrote a book about the value of masks. These researchers followed the science. Listen to them.
The science tells us children are the least susceptible to this virus. Children do not need to wear a mask, they cannot become infected nor infect anyone else.
COVID is one of the lies told to maintain fear, but the virus is lessening. We have an administration that apologizes for ‘the stain of the sin of racism on our soul’, is ignoring our Constitution, Is working to destroy our children by using Critical Race Theory, advocating to abolish police and become pro-criminal, elected persons call for violence and property destruction, opening our southern border allowing unlimited immigrants to enter illegally. This administration is destroying our country.
The weapon of choice for the radicals seems to be to call anyone who disagrees with them a racist. But I am not a racist, I know I am not a racist. The person calling me one doesn’t know me so why should I care what they say ? What’s the chant we said when we were kids ? Oh yeah, “Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
Don’t let that label demean you or anger you. You know what you are, they don’t. Take that power away from them, know yourself and stand tall . . and be proud of America. She’s not perfect but she’s the best there is.
Carol Groff
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.