Living in a small town is awesome. Just yesterday, Wednesday, I found myself in a predicament. I accidentally took a shortcut to Keller Ave. on the paved path south of Soo Line Park only to drop into the ditch between the path and the new sidewalk. Now what, I thought. I’ll call public works, maybe a couple of strong guys could lift my front end and I’ll get back on the path. Meanwhile, Scott Sjogren from Lamperts saw my dilemma and walked over to see what he could do. Todd stayed by my car until public works arrived. The guys looked at my car and advised me to call a towing service. They provided the number and I called. Within ten minutes Pat from Lake Services Unlimited came with the tow truck. It was raining pretty good by then. He got my car back on the path within a half hour. My husband, Larry had come by then and did a little assisting, too. Pat gave comfort when I said I was embarrassed about my situation saying he had been called to similar predicaments since the street reconstruction began. So, I want to “saint” Scott, the two public works guys (sorry I didn’t get your names), Pat from Lake Services and my husband, Larry for helping a lady in distress. I was back home within an hour.
Julie Riemenschneider
Amery
