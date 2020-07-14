Liberty & Justice for All,
Our Pledge of Allegiance reminds us that we hold God, liberty and justice for ALL to be important to our culture and ultimately to our survival as a country.
The words “all men (all people) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator (God) with certain unalienable rights” are in our founding document, which is the Declaration of Independence. That says our rights come from God, and NOT from our government. Our public (government) schools probably cannot even teach that fact in US History anymore. The “right to life”, of course includes the unborn, is one of those specific unalienable rights and the first one specified in that founding document. Liberty is the second right listed in the founding document and a more general right “pursuit of happiness” is the third right listed as unalienable.
The words “We the People” and other words like ”secure the Blessings of liberty to ourselves and our Posterity” are in our Constitution. They say we must protect liberty for ourselves and future generations. The Bill of Rights are also part of our Constitution and it itemizes some rights the government cannot limit. Is the first amendment the most important one? In some sense yes, since it covers freedom to practice our religion, assemble, and speak, especially for or against government. We must remember however, that the only amendment with any teeth is the second, which is the right to keep and bear arms. Public/government schools probably don’t teach that either. There have been efforts to ignore or weaken our constitution. Some people like those in the Democrat party and liberal Supreme Court Justices have demonstrated that they believe the Constitution is outdated and irrelevant. I say those beliefs are spawned by ignorance, or by an anti-American sentiment or both. God has historically been recognized as important to our country. From the word “Creator” in our founding document to “In God we trust” on all of our currency, to “in God is our trust” from the fourth stanza of our anthem. I say to the political left, stop disrespecting GOD, our flag and our Constitution. We will not survive as a country if the “banish God” political left wins our cultural war.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.