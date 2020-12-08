In the December 1 edition of this newspaper, I was pleased to see publication of “SPECIAL” AMERY CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS November 18, 2020. Apparently, the publication was required in order for the city to submit a grant application to cover $2.8 million in costs associated with proposed reconstruction of Keller Ave. in Amery in 2021.
A preliminary review has identified eight sites along the highway which require remediation due to low risk contamination. No Environmental Impact Statement is deemed necessary unless there are objections filed by the public according to the legal publication signed by Mayor Paul Isakson. Public concerns must be filed by Jan. 4 with the Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources, Attn: Environmental Desk, PO Box 7970, Madison, WI 537077870.
I was pleased with the publication because it reminded me of the old days when city governments and school districts were required to publish meeting notices and meeting agendas in communities with local newspapers.
Over the years, elected officials in this state found the requirements burdensome and virtually eliminated them in favor of posting 3 notices in public places.
Legal notices accompanied by a sworn affidavit from the publication served another purpose as valuable legal documentation which is more difficult to alter than electronic media. And to ensure newspapers weren’t gouging the public, the State of Wisconsin established the rate of reimbursement for each newspaper in the state.
I found some other information from the Nov. meeting I didn’t know…Some alders expressed concerns that the city staff won’t have enough room in the proposed city center whose rehabilitation and remodeling costs are pegged at $3.5 million (and financing?).
My old friend, Left Eyes, (LE), also has some observations. Because of concerns over the weight of library books, most will likely be located in basement of the old bank building. And according to a library consultant, the library will have to cut its inventory by 10,000 volumes.
LE also wonders if the existing city hall building sale has been completed and whether the leaky roof was fixed as one of the requirements for the sale.
Palmer J. Sondreal
Amery, WI
