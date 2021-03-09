There are 10 million less jobs now than before the COVID virus. Some jobs will never return. Small businesses are struggling, many have closed. People are struggling to feed their families, stay healthy. People are living in vehicles as they can’t afford rent. Homeless population has grown.
Republican Mayor of Oklahoma City said this bill is needed and isn’t a giveaway to blue cities as his city is suffering, as well as all small towns and communities across his state. The relief bill is based on state’ populations, larger states will receive more money. Four most populated states are California 39.37 million, Texas 29.36 million, Florida 21.73 million, New York 19.34 million.
Quick summary of majority of items in the bill (due to space.) Big programs will turn around this economy sooner, helping average Americans. Stimulus checks, billions for vaccination programs, extension of enhanced unemployment insurance, funding for state and local governments and K-12 education, extend nutrition and other food assistance , allow states to expand Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum women for 5 years, grants for small businesses, earmarking aid for small business’ restaurants and bars, pay off loans and other programs for disadvantaged farmers, grants to airlines, airports and aviation manufacturers, grants to communities under economic stress, grants to transportation-related spending, support for child care providers, assistance for colleges, rental and homelessness assistance, mortgage payment assistance, targeted expansion to Medicaid, expanded child tax credit, grants to multi-employer pension plans, change single-employer pension funding rules, extending paid sick leave and employee retention credit, subsidizing COBRA coverage for laid-off workers, funding for health care services, facilities, and co-pays for veterans, job training assistance for veterans, increase funding for Disaster Relief Fund, reauthorize and fund State Small Business Credit Initiative.
Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson, 7th wealthiest Senator, is opposed to this COVID relief bill, like all Republican Senators. All favored Trump’s tax cuts. With Trump tax cuts, Senator Johnson opposed measures to close the tax loophole allowing US companies to avoid taxes by reincorporating in low-tax countries. In 2017, Johnson successfully pressured Senate leadership to lower taxes for pass-through businesses, which lessened tax burdens on companies like Pacur, still run by Johnson’s brother. That bill provided a massive boon to private equity firms, like Gryphon investors, which Johnson held a stake. Later Johnson tried to stop the bill that helped small businesses obtain loans under the Payment Protection Program.
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
