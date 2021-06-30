I want my kids to learn from educators who encourage them to study the past: to study the good, the bad and the ugly of our nation’s history. When we know more, we can connect and celebrate our differences. It is divisive to not want to be aware of anyone else’s history.
What does it demonstrate when parents are afraid of children learning about our country’s history of structural inequities? Do we uphold our constitution that states: ‘all people are deserving of equal treatment under the law,?’ We can learn and so can our kids, about laws that exclude or worse, criminalize behavior based on a person’s gender, sexuality, religion, age, membership in a racialized group, or economic class. Laws and policies such as redlining, indigenous land theft and slavery. Because these laws still need to be reexamined if we are working towards equality.
What does it demonstrate when local law enforcement repeatedly bring the latest conservative boogeyman talking points to our school board? They’ve been swept up in the latest trend to reject truth and want to pressure our district admin and educators to revert to teaching a watered-down and whitewashed version of the U.S story.
I want to say that the deniers do not speak for me. I support an educational approach that expands and deepens our kids’ story of history, social studies and identity inside this celebration of many cultures that we call the USA.
Soon Guenther
Amery
