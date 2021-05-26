During the Minneapolis riots last year, there were two deaths contributed to the rioting and more than $500 million in property damage including a $30 million affordable housing project which was destroyed.
At the US Capital this past January, there was one death related to the protest, which was caused by a police officer, and $30 million in property damage. The FBI continues to hunt down persons involved while ignoring Antifa and BLM members who, yet today, continue to throw Molotov cocktails at the federal courthouse in Portland and other places.
For months the media continued to report five people were killed at the US capital including a police officer. In reality, Officer Brian Sicknick died from natural causes after suffering two strokes unrelated to his job according to the Washington medical examiner.
Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, both died from natural causes related to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Rosanne Boyland, 34, died of a drug overdose/acute amphetamine intoxication. She was in recovery for drug addiction at the time.
Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was unarmed, died from a gunshot to her upper chest. She was the only person killed on January 6th and she was shot by a capital police officer because she was trespassing. The officer who killed her will not face criminal charges in her death. Figure that one out! Apparently, skin color and/or political affiliation now determine how justice is served or in some cases, not served.
Nancy Pelosi along with other vindictive Democrats impeached President Trump in absolute haste, without an investigation and sadly, without the facts. It doesn’t get any worse than that!
Thomas Wulf
New Richmond, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.