Unseen issues and why I cannot ever wear a mask. For those family and friends that may not understand, or do not try to understand. This is me, this could be your mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, etc.
I also know there are some folks who just plain refuse to wear a mask, their reason is also none of my business nor should I judge that person either.
Read this and understand some people cannot wear the mask just as you cannot see all disabilities; such as when you get mad at someone in a handicap spot or bathroom who looks normal. The same goes for masks. America gives everyone the right to choose.
Attention mask bullies:
That woman you shamed in the grocery store, because she wasn’t wearing a mask? She already feels enough shame because she was raped. Having something over her nose & mouth triggers her PTSD, and causes her to relive that trauma. Or, she was almost killed by someone trying to smother her. Having something over her nose & mouth triggers her PTSD and causes her to relive that trauma.
That man at the Quickee Mart who you called selfish? He’s a volunteer firefighter and just came from the ER after being treated for smoke inhalation. He removed his air mask, in order to help a child breathe fresh air, instead of thick smoke.
That elderly lady who you screamed at to put a mask on, or shop when it’s her turn? Her husband of 60 years just passed away. She’s doing her best to learn to live alone. Every breath is physically painful, due to her grief.
That little boy you lectured about removing his mask? He’s autistic. He doesn’t understand. He simply wants it off of his face.
That little girl who screams when somebody tries to mask her? She’s claustrophobic. She came from an abusive home, where she was confined to a closet.
There are all sorts of reasons for not wearing a mask. Not all are lung, or immune system related.
How many of you are among those shaming, name calling, and berating complete strangers, or worse, family members? How many of you are against bullying?
If you are among the first group, and align with the second, you may want to pump the brakes, and check yourself... you have become the bully you claim to be against.
Wearing a mask does not make you a kind person. You are either a kind person, or you aren’t. A piece of cloth does not determine that trait.
On the flipside, not wearing a mask does not make a person selfish, or inconsiderate. It simply means that there may be an unseen reason why they cannot wear one. You don’t know their story, and to be quite honest, it’s none of your business.
This is also why a National mask mandate or a Statewide mask mandate will not work. Not because people are selfish, but because there are any number of people that cannot wear anything over their face for reasons that you may not know about and reasons that you cannot see.
God, please bless everyone.
Nancy Priebe
Frederic, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.