Preserving relationships seems to be a common goal and prideful stance as individuals dance around mandates making sure not to offend anyone.
Where has respect gone? Are we teaching our children that there is only one acceptable way of thinking? That topics can’t respectfully be debated to obtain a common ground for all?
This past year has been a civics lesson in itself for our students, exploring the dangers of division, tyranny, and religious freedoms.
Many Surrounding School Districts have moved forward in establishing a middle ground for their students, facing these challenging situations that include vast treasures of valuable lessons.
Isn’t that what we want? To raise strong, respectful, adults with good moral judgments?
Like other districts we have a great opportunity to show and demonstrate to our youth what working together looks like. How to work through hard decisions, what finding a common ground requires so that we can move forward as one.
Masks continue to be necessary to protect events such as prom, graduation, and spring sports even though masks don’t reduce the threat of quarantine. Parents’ requests for an open discussion board meeting have been denied, pleas for re-evaluation unmet.
Meanwhile, as if the public isn’t looking...
Cast members of a recent play weren’t required to wear masks but in the same week, 4th graders were required to socially distance themselves and wear masks while recording their music concert that later premiered virtually.
The high school implemented a 2 point system. If students are caught once with the mask down, they are warned. Twice, their phones are taken away.
A student reported hearing a teacher telling another student that if they don’t have their mask up, they could kill her unborn child.
Masks are NOT required for Summer School students but for other students of the same ages, attending the same building, on the same day just in a different program (ClubHouse) they WILL be required to wear a face-covering!
Friends and family can gather for the Elementary track meet, but parents are not allowed to attend the annual end-of-year grill out, that’s typically held outdoors on the school playground.
School Board Members were not present for Summer School discussions, parents were not notified and a decision was passed by the District Administrator.
Is hypocrisy the lesson here?
Behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel.
Stephanie Jansen
Amery, WI
