Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County loves our donors any time of the year, but we love them twice as much right now. Our nonprofit has a $20,000 challenge match for contributions made to Interfaith Caregivers during giveBIG St. Croix Valley. That means that your contribution will be doubled!!
Interfaith Caregivers has been helping seniors (age 60 & over) and people with disabilities since 1995. Last year during Covid-19, our 118 volunteers served 261 people by providing transportation to medical facilities, grocery stores, banks and more. Volunteers also do friendly phone calls, deliveries of medicine and food, yard cleanup, and minor home repairs. All of our services are offered at no-cost to clients.
“I been involved since 1996 as a volunteer and board member,” shared President Leslie Larsen. “As a nurse who worked at Polk County Homecare, I can tell you that older people are happiest when living at home. Something as simple as a ride or a phone call can make such a big difference!”
You can help your neighbor in one of two ways:
• You can write a check to Interfaith Caregivers. Mail to PO Box 833, St. Croix Falls WI, 54024
• OR, you can give online with a credit card anytime between now and April 27th by going to www.givebigscv.org
Your gift will be used to recruit, screen, train and match more volunteers to help your neighbors continue to live at home in Polk County.
Please join me in making a contribution to Interfaith Caregivers. Help us meet our $20,000 giveBIG match!
Leslie Larsen, Interfaith Caregivers Board President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.