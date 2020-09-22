I would like to respond to the letter to the editor submitted by Valerie Burke, who manages the Amery Farmers Market. First, I will concede that the description for the Recall Evers event in question did include a location detail that said “Amery Farmers Market”. It was merely meant to be used as a well known point in Amery so people could find the event. No one ever characterized it anywhere as being associated with the farmers market, regardless of how anyone included in the supposed “huge backlash” interpreted it. As a matter of fact, anyone who actually read the details would have seen that it specifically said “adjacent to” or “next to Soo Line Park”, depending on what post you were looking at. Furthermore, the original event post was created, posted and subsequently coordinated by another individual. I simply shared the information and showed my support by participating. All that said, I don’t need anyone’s permission to use the words “Amery Farmers Market”, either verbally or in print. It is a public event held on public property. And just to clarify, I did coordinate with the City and the Police Department, as any good citizen would do. What does surprise me about all of this, is that after being set up on two different occasions for more than six hours total, not once did Valerie or any other representative from the market come over and express any concern or attempt to have a dialogue with us about anything. I guess in this day and age, where many prefer to complain about everything on social media (or in this case the local newspaper) instead of having an honest face to face conversation, I shouldn’t be surprised that someone I barely knew had to tell me I had been called out in the newspaper before ever hearing a word about all of this. And that right there is the very heart of the problem in this country, in my humble opinion.
Dain Lyon
Proud participant in our Democratic process
Amery, WI
