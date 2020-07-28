Dear Democrats,
I wish you were as concerned about the death of 60,000,000 babies as you are about the ability for the likes of Planned Parenthood to continue killing more of them.
I wish you were as concerned about my rights as you are about the rioters (you call protestors) who continue to destroy my property, restrict my freedom and attack me, as you are about their 1st Amendment rights.
I wish you were as concerned about Christians as you are about homosexuals.
I wish you were as concerned about supporting the police as you are about protecting the criminals.
I wish you were as concerned about the 7,500 black men murdered in the US each year (mostly by other black men) as you are about the 200 killed by police, most of whom were armed while committing crimes.
I wish you were as concerned about taxpayers, voters and property owners as you are about your political party.
I wish you were as concerned about keeping America great as you are about destroying it.
I wish you were as concerned about legitimate voting ballots as you are about encouraging illegal votes.
I wish you were as concerned about Joe Biden’s mental health today as you were about President Trump’s four years ago.
I wish all the people who hate this country so much, would talk to someone living in Venezuela, China, Iran.......
Thomas Wulf
New Richmond, WI
