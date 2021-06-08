Our founders dreamt of a democracy of the people, for the people and by the people. They created the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution as guidance for lawmakers and law enforcers.
Our nation depended on an unbiased and informed news media to keep our citizens informed. The media seemed to be aware that an informed citizen is an informed voter.
For more than two hundred years this media has kept the citizenry informed and assisted the voters to vote in politicians to hold law making and leadership offices in our democracy.
But now things have drastically changed. We no longer have an unbiased and informed media to give people the information they need to cast an informed vote.
Such was the situation during our last election and look at the situation we now find ourselves facing. Or, more to the point, we have what we have is due to an unbiased media.
I just heard Joe Biden tell our country that "white supremacy " is the most dangerous threat to our nation, not ISIS, not Al Qaida, but "white supremacy:. The definition of a white supremacist is anyone who doesn't share the same opinion as the leadership.
I spoke with a person who doesn't really follow politics but who voted for Biden. I asked if she was still happy with the election, she said yes. Even with the southern border being mostly open, that unrest in the Middle East has increased, that China has no respect for our country and she said she doesn't pay much attention to that. But she didn't like Trump so that's why she voted for Biden. How many voters had the same reason? And now look what we've got.
I admit that many people don't like Trump, but his policies worked and improved living conditions for many of our citizens.
So we have four years of Biden's administration. How much damage will be done with the socialist policies, Critical Race Theory in our schools and corporations, and gender transformation and sexual issues taught to little children, defunding the police and no consequences for crime.
I don't know about you, but this scares the daylights out of me.
Carol Groff
Amery, WI
