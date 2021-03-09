I have often wondered what qualities great leaders possessed. Was it charisma, communicative skills, or some unknown factor? It turns out the great leaders are the people telling us we need to wear a mask. And the really great leaders are telling us we need to wear two masks. Who knew being a great leader could be so simple?
Not wanting to miss out on this leadership thing, I am now calling on the wearing of three masks. The one closest to the face should be a strip of duct tape, firmly affixed over the big fat pie holes of these leaders telling us how many masks we need to wear.
In the ensuing quietude the rest of us deplorable neanderthals can get back to reading our Dr. Seuss.
Don Fansler
Deer Park, WI
