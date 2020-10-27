I had to write to say how happy I am the Countryside Cooperative Amery Auto and Tire Center was voted the Best. They deserve it. We need more places that are honest like that.
I’ve had a time with my pickup and car. I was told things were wrong with it. I got a second opinion, and it wasn’t correct. I did confront the owner. After the pickup, he asked for a second chance, so I did with the car, but no change. If this happened to me, HOW MANY other people are being scammed by this place?
We need more honesty.
Martha Heiden
Amery
