Dear Editor:
The Democratic Party was formed around 1828 and is our oldest political party. The Republican Party was formed in the late 1850’s as a party in opposition to the pro-slavery Democrat Party. After the Civil War, the first seven black Americans elected to congress were all Republicans. When Abe Lincoln was elected President, the angry southern Democrats left Congress forming “The Slaveholding Confederate States”.
Congressional voting records of those early days may surprise many uninformed folks. Every Republican in Congress voted for the 13th amendment, which of course officially abolished slavery once it was ratified. Only a small handful of Democrats voted for that amendment. Also, every Republican voted for the 14th and 15th amendments while no Democrats voted for either of those amendments. How many people know that black Americans formed the Republican parties in most of the southern states. Most people know the KKK to be evil but do they know it was southern Democrats that formed the KKK to strong-arm any who did not support Democrat candidates. I recently read that according to the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, between 1882 and 1964 an estimated 3,446 blacks and 1,279 whites were lynched at the hands of the Klan.
Don’t look in any Democrat supporting sources, including Snopes for dopes, to find these historical facts. Ironically, Todays Democrats will call white Republicans racists and they call black Republicans Uncle Toms. Also be warned that today’s prominent Democrats are constantly blaming Republicans of doing the very things that they themselves have been doing to deflect attention away from themselves, and doing it all with the full assistance of all those liberals in the media, on college campuses and in Hollywood. I would ask people to take the blinders off and do your own research before casting votes in any election. You must in the end accept responsibility for your candidate’s actions whether they support abortion mills or are pro-life, and whether they respect our 2nd amendment or want to take your black sport utility rifles away, and whether they respect all of the 1st amendment or just the parts they like.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.