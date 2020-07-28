I’m hoping one of your readers can help me. A Marine from my hometown, Billy Nelson from Loomis, Nebraska was killed in action in Vietnam on July 20, 1966. Also on that day, Bradley Pearson from Clear Lake was killed. Both were part of the E Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Marines. I am writing a story about Billy and was wondering if anyone who knew Brad could share any information about that unit or more specifically, the events of that tragic day.
Thank you for any assistance, and my God Bless those two young men and their families.
Craig Larson
Scotttsbluff, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.