I see that congressman Tom Tiffany was one of seventeen to vote no on the resolution to condemn QAnon. I guess that he approves of their wacko conspiracy theories and their white supremacy beliefs. Is this the kind of person we want to represent us in Congress?
Fritz and Sandy Coulter
Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.