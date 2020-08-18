This letter was also sent to Senator Schachtner.
I am discussed. The Wisconsin democrats are hypocrites. They say they want a “green” planet, they want to reduce carbon pollutants, and yet they add $75 to my Wisconsin license plate renewal because I drive a hybrid vehicle. (statute 341.25(1)(L))
Where are you on this issue? Please advise me as to who else may I plead to. Wisconsin citizens need to know this hypocrisy and have it reversed. I’m for a “green” planet.
Thank you,
Roger Fryer
Amery, WI
