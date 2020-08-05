Thank you Amery. With the new mandate, I decided I would buy the few things I needed in Amery. I felt very comfortable in the shops today (Sunday). Everyone, customers and staff wore face masks. It seemed people were being extra courteous. Everyone distanced, attitudes were relaxed, people seemed to care. Is it possible a recognition that we need to take care of each other has set in? This is how to build local business.
Sharon Paulson
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.