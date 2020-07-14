To the Editor:
I would like to say “Thank you, Amery” for the magnificent display of fireworks on July 4, 2020.
Though I wasn’t close enough to see the ground display, I thoroughly enjoyed the area display. So, thanks to all involved in that endeavor.
Sincerely,
Carol Groff
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.