This letter is not for those who for some underlying health condition and/or age are self quarantined. It is for the rest of us noninfected folks. Nor am I writing that concerning the coronavirus, the rest of us should throw caution to the wind. However what about the two following commands of God. “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and with all of your soul and with all of your mind. That is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”(Matthew 22:38,39)
As an Editor at age 83 wrote last week, it has been the strangest year that he has ever experienced. I agree, but what about finishing the year out with the hope of vaccines? Should we just hunker down and take care of our own family and ourselves? Spoken by some, “Every day that passes is one less bad day in 2020. I just want to get this year over.” How about a different perspective? What about our neighbor(s)? What would it be like to finish strong?
Why not volunteer as a “bell ringer” for The Salvation Army who online states that 82% goes to the need. And they serve a lot of needs. At some locations you stand outside wearing a mask, 6 feet from the red collection kettle. My only suggestion, dress warm. Why not inventory your nonperishable food and deliver some or have someone deliver some to the local food pantry. Assist your neighbor by shoveling their sidewalk. Spread some cheer with baked goods when safely visiting a shut-in. You may have better ideas.
The double benefit is that while you make your neighbor feel loved, you find purpose in your loving action. We are commanded to love God and to love our neighbor. Instead of just getting through the year why not help someone else get through it? Consider what you can do and do safely. Leave this strange year of 2020 with some peace and joy. Finish strong!
James Coil
Cumberland, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.