Please vote Yes on the question of Fair Maps on the April 6 ballot. Every 10 years, when there is a census, voting districts are redrawn. They are usually drawn by the majority party, in a way gives preference to that party. Both parties have done this.
In 2011 the Republican party of Wisconsin drew the map lines in a way that was greatly to their advantage. The Republicans got a minority of the vote but a large majority of the seats in the legislature, and Democrats got the majority of the votes, but a minority of the seats. If the Democrats won the legislature, they could do the same to the Republicans.
With the Fair Maps initiative, an impartial, non-partisan commission would draw the district lines in a way that is fair to all voters. The party with the most votes would win the most seats. Isn’t that how a republic should function? Please vote Yes on April 6.
Janette Cysewski, Amery
Paid Political Letter
