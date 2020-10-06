It’s time for change not of elected officers, but from barbarism to ethical-ism not moralist. Moralist or morals is what a society does such as middle east tern’s Sharia law, but ethics is what it should be.
I can’t imagine any society that would believe killing of unborn babies, even the killing of babies born alive such as a large majority of Democrats, for the two going for the highest offices make part of there platform.
Read Exodus 21:22 and see what my God says where He puts the value of an unborn, and while your at it read Proverbs 6:3 and Proverbs 42:11-12 this is what our responsibility is to be.
When voting for candidates who supports this you are showing your approval of such activity while other morals (read Romans 14 thru 32) this was taken out of the New American Standard Bible version. It is the most accurate translation of the Hebrew, Arameck, Greek transcripts.
Again when voting is your approval for ethics or morals? Are you voting for personal economics or ethics, you know there will always be the poor (Matthew 26:11) they are our responsibility not the governments. So who is your big G God or government only one will count on your final judgment.
If you hear a different message from family, friends or especially from the pulpit, it say’s in 2 Timothy 4:3-4 For the time will come when people will not endure sound doctrine but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, verse 4 and will turn away theirs ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. There are other verses in both the New Testament along with the Old testament telling us to be ware of false prophets and teachers.
Eldon Carlson
Amery
