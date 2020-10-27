We hear politicians talking about how they are going to raise or lower taxes on certain income classes, corporations and wealthy classes of people. But remember every tax ends up being paid by the end user of all products and services and it is easier for high income, corporations and wealthy individuals to recover the tax increases through the product and services that we all purchase.
Dennis Carson, Retired CPA
Clear Lake
