It is with great pleasure that the Friends of the Amery Area Public Library Foundation are publicly endorsing Ashley Long for the vacant seat on the Amery Area Public Library Board. We sent the following letter to Mayor Paul Isakson who will appoint a candidate to fill this vacant position on May 5th, 2021.
Dear Mayor Isakson,
We are writing to you with respect to the Amery Area Public Library Board. As you no doubt know, President Wendy Dietrich announced at the March Library Board meeting this past Monday that she would be vacating her seat in April 2021.
The Library Board has in turn reached out to the Friends of the Amery Area Public Library Foundation board of directors to inquire whether we could recommend a candidate to fill the vacant Library Board seat. After discussion at our monthly board meeting Thursday, the Friends board unanimously voted to recommend that Ashley Long be appointed to fill this seat.
Thank you very much for your consideration of our recommendation.
Sincerely,
Leslie Hessler
President Friends of the Amery Area Public Library Foundation
