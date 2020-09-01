I want to bring to your attention the meaning of former President Barack Obama, who called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic”. If the Democrats gain control of the Presidency and the Senate they will eliminate the filibuster.
What does eliminating the filibuster mean? The Senate would then pass legislation on a simple majority vote and no Republicans could stop or even slow their agenda. I would recommend you read Real Clear Politics article Ending Filibuster, as Dems Vow, Would Push U.S. Far Left by John R Lott Jr.
The changes Democrats will bring follows:
1. Statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, thereby changing the Senate’s makeup by adding four reliably Democratic seats.
2. Democrats would pass legislation that expands the number of seats on the courts, ensuring massive judicial majorities on every circuit. Including expanding the Supreme Court by 2 members so the court had a progressive majority of 6 to 5.
3. They could undo Citizens United case and pass campaign finance laws that make fundraising extremely difficult for challengers.
4. Pass legislation that would give citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million to 22 million undocumented immigrants in the country and open the borders to more illegal immigration.
5. An assault weapons (semi-automatic) ban.
6. Free speech would no longer be so free, as “hateful” speech would be criminalized. They could even impose a new “fairness doctrine” that would eliminate conservative talk radio and conservatives from the internet.
7. Repeal the Hyde Amendment and begin federal funding of abortions.
8. End competition from charter schools and voucher programs with public education.
9. Repeal right to work laws in all the states and end all freelancers or independent contractors.
11. Spend trillions on renewable energy and over the next 10 years force Americans to switch from internal combustion-power to electric vehicles.
12. Stop state voter photo ID requirements and stop cleaning up of voter registration rolls. They would make the United States mandate mail-in balloting allowing nationwide ballot harvesting,
Clearly these changes would be an attack on the First, Second and Tenth Amendments of the Constitution! These changes could keep the Republican Party out of power nationally for a generation and give us a very different United States of America!
Terry Guanella
Amery, WI
