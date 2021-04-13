Easter a time to remember the Lord Jesus, who suffered death on the cross then rose from death for our salvation. The Bible says if we believe this we too can have life after death. Sad it’s only Easter people remember this. It should be Easter everyday of the year. Why do people fear death? Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 in short says “we have a time to be born and a time to die.” This is a plan for everyone of us. Do you want to live everyday in fear? They say “fear not” is written 365 times in the Bible. That is one for everyday of the year. Isn’t that a comfort?
Friends and family along with many others like us have trusted the Lord in not having fear in the things we are going through in our world today. John 14:27 tells us we have a peace from God that the world does not give. Are we wrong for having that peace and are trying to pass that peace onto others?
Our main fear is keeping the Lord’s will. Romans 3:23 says “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” I go daily to the Lord for forgiveness and guidance, because I am not perfect and I know it. I hope those who think different than us do the same. Matt 7:1-“6” is the word of God and we must read all, not just a line. Because if not you maybe trampling the word of the Lord others have given you.
There are no men or women who can solve our world’s problems if the God of the Bible is not with them in what they say or do.
Doris Buhr
Clear Lake, WI
