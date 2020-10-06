Got an August and then a September Amery Free Press on my second visit to my Sister in Turtle Lake. Again enjoyed reading about rural Wisconsin so like the Minnesota of my youth. Saw a little fall color up there the first week of September as I returned to Tennessee. The September 1 article about teacher Derrick Meyer reminded me of several of my high school teachers, such as the hands on shop teacher Mr. Nelson at Tartan High School in Oak Dale MN.
Feeling warm connection to Wisconsin I noticed the national news reports this week that the Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson, by attending an October fest party, displayed stunning disregard for the safety of other human beings (it matters not that they are Americans and Wisconsinites). Johnson did this when he knew he had been exposed to COVID and was still awaiting the results of a COVID test. Responsible persons would quarantine till they knew they were not at risk of spreading COVID to others. Johnson is not a responsible person. Johnson was later found to be positive.
I hope the voters of Wisconsin will recognize the danger Republican Senator Johnson poses and replace him (and so many other dangerous Republicans) at the ballot box this election so as to make Wisconsin safe again for me and other tourists to visit.
Forrest Erickson
Maryville, TN
