Dear Editor,
There are many, sometimes complicated, reasons that racism and racist actions continue in plain sight in the lives of very good people. I am writing to those, but to an underlying assumption that keeps us from being able to discuss racism without offense and name calling. In my experience, terms like “racism”, “prejudice”, and “racist” have been pressed down into such a small and pejorative corner of the English language that they allow us to exclude, and thereby excuse, ourselves from claims of racism. For example, prejudice, a word that describes conclusions not based upon experience or knowledge, has been knotted into a caricature of itself such that it conjures only extreme attitudes of radical, Confederate-flag-waving whites with KKK hoods in their closets. But the truth, hidden by this vocabulary slight-of-hand, is that we all have prejudices toward things and people all the time.
Prejudice is simply a belief or judgment one makes that is not based upon experience or reasoned inference. We make these judgments all the time, usually outside the context of race. Perhaps I believe I will dislike camping, or online banking, or working in an office, having no actual experience, or accurate knowledge of, whether this is true. Prejudice is a function of assumptions made beyond the limits of knowledge and experience, and we all have prejudices. Whether we like it or not, none of us are completely free from this mental short hand.
With regard to racism, we do a similar disservice in how we use this word. We know that racism is wrong, and racist actions are harmful. But much as with prejudice, we engage in the reductionist fallacy that only ‘bad’ persons engage in bad behavior, or make judgments based upon race. The damage comes when this assumption gets in the way of good people seeing the true scope and nature of racism in our own lives. How could I possibly have any personal complicity in racism? Racists are bad. I am not a bad person, so nothing I say, do, or believe can possibly be racist. You hope you can see the problem with this.
As a Christian and avid Bible reader, I know how complicated sin and wrong choices can be to unravel or accept. No one wants to hear that something one has done is wrong, hurtful or damaging. But neighbors please listen. Racism and prejudice are a problem everywhere, even here in our beautiful corner of the world. Denying that you or I have played a part in that is not going to chase this problem from our door. Neither will it protect us from the God who judges all hearts.
Sally Bruyneel
Amery, WI
