My name is Tom, and my family bought land in northern Wisconsin in 1870. For the first 20 years of my life, I spent every summer here and noticed 2 things over and over again about the people in this area. Those two things are honesty and hard work.
My grandfather, Michael Holl, was the 7th Sheriff of Chippewa County. He won a landslide victory as a Democrat in a county that was 75% republican.
I no live on the west coast where I am a practicing clinical psychologist. Most of my career has been spent in the psychological screening and evaluation of state Peace Officers (game wardens, highway patrol, correctional officers, etc.).
In my work, we assess character traits. We look at integrity, respect for authority, judgment, the capacity to work in a team, and the ability to bring calm to a conflict situation. In each of these evaluations, of which I have done over 4,000, we do an exhaustive background check, run a battery of psychological tests. We then interview each candidate face to face for over an hour.
Of the traits mentioned above, Donald Trump has none. His honesty and his capacity to truly respect authority are seriously impaired. When it comes to understanding authority, the central though pattern in Trump (and those like him) is “the rules that apply to other people don’t apply to me.”
The other glaring issue is his inability to accept responsibility or blame. Every time something negative happens, it is always someone else’s fault. My training tells me that these traits are lifelong and will never change.
I’m not a politician or lobbyist or union organizer or anything like that. I am simply someone who understands the integrity and dignity of the local people as they live their daily lives.
The issues of integrity, humility and honesty are the basis of this letter.
This has nothing to do with Joe Biden. If you don’t like Joe, don’t vote for him. The main message is: you have more integrity than Donald Trump every day of the week and twice on Sundays; he does not deserve your vote.
Sincerely,
Thomas H. McCord, Ph.D.
Clinical Psychologist
California
PAID LETTER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.