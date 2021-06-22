I’m sure many of you have now had a chance to either read about our last school board meeting or have watched it on YouTube. After the May Board Meeting, I reached out to the school for the itemized list of the curriculum that was approved for purchase by the Board. Char Glenna is the Board Member that sits on the curriculum committee. She spoke of how much time these teachers put into selecting their curriculum. For anyone wanting to see the complete list of what was purchased, it’s posted on https://www.facebook.com/Amery-Board-of-Education-Recall-101428988845119. You can see there is a very real, dangerous agenda being pushed in our schools.
My husband and I chose to move back here to raise our children because we believed in the education we received. What we are seeing is not how we were taught. My children can no longer have Dr. Seuss read to them in class. No more “Little House on the Prairie.” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe?” Nope. Instead, we have Common Core. Look into it. Do your own research. This is actually dumbing down our children. Middle school no longer has A, B, C, D & F’s for grades. It’s now a 1, 2, 3, 4. From what the students have told us parents, they can’t earn a 4. It’s like an A+++. And they can’t get below a 2. So, why even bother to shoot for that 4 if you can’t get it? This is teaching kids equity-which is not equality. They no longer have deadlines for assignments. They can keep turning in to get a better grade-or not turn in anything at all because they can’t fail. Are we teaching our kids life skills? I know my boss would have my head if I missed a deadline-or my job.
We need to take a close look at what is being done in our schools. And, unfortunately, indoctrination is a word I have to use. Sometimes, the truth hurts.
Respectfully,
Julie Vierkandt
Amery
