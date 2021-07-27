Much has been said about the instruction of Critical Race Theory in schools, and many may be wondering where the School District of Amery stands on this issue.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a decades old body of research which seeks to critically examine U.S. law regarding issues of race in our country. It offers the conclusion that there are systematic racial injustices in our society such as in the court system and law enforcement.
The School District of Amery is committed to curriculum and instruction where our students engage in critical thinking. Some classroom conversations are about race, culture, ethnicity, equity, and diversity. These conversations do not endorse CRT.
The School District of Amery takes no position on the merits of CRT, and CRT is not the focus of the curriculum we teach or of the instruction which occurs in our classrooms.
The School District of Amery does follow requirements concerning issues of race and diversity from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as well as Wisconsin State Statute and Federal authority.
• Wisconsin State Statute 118.01(2)(c) states that all school districts must teach about race at all grade levels.
• Wisconsin law asserts that school districts must ensure students understand and appreciate different cultures and value systems of American society.
• Wisconsin law requires school districts to adequately address systematic racial climate problems, including racial harassment, using systematic strategies including anti-racist programs within its schools.
• The Federal Civil Rights Law of 1964 establishes that school districts continue to use appropriate teaching strategies to reduce racial disparities in academic achievement.
The School District of Amery will continue its commitment to the use of curriculum and instruction which is required of us by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, Wisconsin State Statute, and Federal authority.
Please feel free to contact the District Office or any building principal if you have questions about the curriculum or instruction your child receives in Amery classrooms.
Sincerely,
Dr. Shawn Doerfler
District Administrator
School District of Amery
