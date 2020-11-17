The Amery Economic Development Corporation, Amery Community Club, Amery Hospital and Clinic, and the School District of Amery stand firmly aligned in their conviction that together the community of Amery must do all it can to slow the spread of COVID-19. As business, hospital, and school leaders, we are respectfully calling on each of you to engage in the following simple research and data-driven practices to help Amery stand down COVID-19.
Keep a distance of 6 feet or more from people outside your household. When in the presence of others wear a mask. Avoid any indoor gatherings with people outside your immediate family where social distancing and masking are not being strictly practiced. Stay home when not feeling well. Observe a 14-day isolation period after contact with someone who has COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently, especially after touching shared surfaces, before touching your face, before eating and drinking, and upon leaving a public area.
We all want to keep our schools and businesses open, and further to ensure that there is hospital care available for members of our community who need it. Your help in following these practices will allow our kids to be educated in a face to face format, will fully open our economy, and guarantee essential healthcare.
We have all been tested to our limits by COVID-19 and look forward to the day when we can safely gather and enjoy each other’s company. We are hopeful that a vaccination and new treatments are on the horizon. In the meantime, we can stay safer and put COVID-19 in the past much sooner by following the practices above. We encourage everyone to do their part. We are all in this together.
Sincerely,
Tom Bensen, Amery Economic Development Corporation President
Denis Carteron, Amery Community Club President
Shawn Doerfler, District Administrator School District of Amery
Debra Rudquist, President and CEO, Amery Hospital and Clinic
