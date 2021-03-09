Where is the outrage?
Where is the reporting?
Does Joe Biden want to kill off another half million Americans with the Covid-19 so he can make room for the Illegals by letting people cross our borders without Covid-19 or criminal vetting?
108 were released in the past month who tested positive with NO restrictions on travel!
THIS HAS TO STOP NOW!!!!
It’s not just FOOLISH but DANGEROUS and RECKLESS!
Criminal charges should be brought against Biden and all who support this dangerous behavior.
One criminal thug dies and it’s the end of the world for the media but Biden can kill off another 500,000 US citizens and it’s crickets.
You folks are NOT doing your job!
REPORT the news! Is that asking too much?
Really?
Tom Wulf
New Richmond, WI
