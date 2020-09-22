I found this verse today and felt it was fitting for the times.
Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
– John 14:27 KJV
We live in a world where bad news travels at lightning speed (and good news doesn’t). These are troubled times, times when we have legitimate fears for the future of our nation, our world, and our families. Yet we have every reason to live courageously.
Perhaps you’ve found your courage tested by the anxieties that are an inevitable part of twenty-first-century life. If so, God wants to have a little chat with you. He wants to remind you that even when you find your courage waning, He is with you.
Your heavenly Father is your protector and your deliverer. Call on Him today and be comforted. Whatever the size of your fear, God is bigger.
Fear knocked at the door. Faith answered. No one was there.
– Author Unknown
Betty Grund, Amery
