World and U.S. communities, large and small, are suffering from COVID-19. We may reduce these viruses by looking at history. In 1800’s, Cholera spread across the world like COVID-19. Cholera was carried through contaminated waterways. Companies said nothing could be done because it would disrupt trade and be costly. History shows few viruses have been controlled or eradicated through vaccines, except for smallpox – eradicate. Smallpox vaccine was developed using a folk remedy developed hundreds of years earlier in Africa and Asia. Most big disease, cholera, tuberculosis, malaria have been controlled though behavioral changes, housing reform, sanitary reform, clean water, and other social changes for the vast populations. Polio was controlled by offering the vaccine for free to everyone. COVID-19 experts believe doing simple measures of wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds will help control the virus spread. European and Asian countries proved these measures work. Almost all have some form of universal health care coverage.
Coronaviruses have been around a long time, creating mild symptoms. Recently, coronaviruses - SARS, MERS and COVID-19 result in severe respiratory illnesses. These viruses need human interaction to spread. Since 1940, scientist and public health officials have warned governments about the spread of more serious and deadly diseases. Many of these deadly diseases, 60%, jump from animals to humans. People move into animal territory. With climate change, 80% of animals are moving to different areas to adapt, encountering more humans. We need to keep our livestock, wildlife, environment, and eco-systems healthy.
As diseases and viruses spread beyond countries’ borders, all countries must work together. Clinton Administration set up the first federal government efforts in pandemic preparation. Created the National Emergency Medical Stockpile and an official at National Security Council whose sole job was focusing on health threats. Clinton said, reliable information must reach U.S. and U.S. must help infected countries. Obama administration acted fast against Swine flu and stressed the need for U.S. pandemic preparedness. 2016 Obama administration produced a comprehensive report on lessons learned from battling Ebola for the Trump Administration.
Trump administration spent 2 years cutting health preparedness funding, eliminating funding to Obama-era disease security programs. Cuts to CDC, NSC, DHS, and HHS. Eliminated positions at NSC and DHS global health security teams. In 2018 Trump called for $15 Billion in reduced health spending previously approved. Trump said he’d block any bill requesting more funding for virus testing, tracing and CDC.
Cheryl Moskal, Denver, CO
Previous area resident
(0) comments
