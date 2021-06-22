I live in the Northoaks Apartments, across from the Flagpole Park on the north end of town. I’m on the third floor, and have a wonderful view across North Twin Lake. The only drawback has been the roadnoise from Highway 46 that runs between us and the lake. An amazing number of pick-ups pass by, pulling a metal trailer. Whenever they hit a small bump, they generate a loud clanging noise. The highway has had transverse cracks (I call them speed bumps) every little way. Whenever a trailer or semi went by, there was a terrible racket. That all changed this week. With the new pavement, they sail by as smooth as silk. If we can keep the semis detoured out of town in the future, life will be great.
Duane Morris
Amery, WI
(0) comments
