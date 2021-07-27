I live in the Northoaks Apartments, across from the Flagpole Park on the north end of town. I’m on the third floor, and I have a wonderful view across North Twin Lake. A month ago, I wrote a letter commenting on the reduced road noise resulting from the re-paving of Highway 46. I’m also happy with the new bicycle lanes. Previously there were four lanes of traffic, with the sidewalks right up against the outside lanes. Now, with three lanes, there is room for a bicycle lane on each side, giving about six feet of separation. I’ve often seen families on the sidewalk along the west side of the highway. There will typically parents, two or three small children, often a dog, and a baby carriage. Cars coming down the hill would pass within a few feet, usually at a good rate of speed. I would shudder. The sidewalk on our side of the highway is also right up against the roadway, so I’ve never felt comfortable walking there. Now, if I should stumble and fall into the road, unless I’m run over by a bicycle, I’ll be a lot safer.
Duane Morris
Amery, WI
(0) comments
