The Apple River Knights of Columbus sponsored a successful blood drive with the Red Cross on February 1, 2021. Forty-one donors participated and 41 units of blood were collected. This means that as many as 123 patients in need will receive life-giving support from this effort. Both the Knights of Columbus and the Red Cross extend their sincere “thank you” to each donor who contributed.
This Blood Drive was an area wide effort. St. Joseph Catholic Church provided the donation site and assisted with publicity. The Amery Free Press, WPCA Radio and Northwest Communications also publicized the drive. Knights’ volunteers delivered posters advertising the drive to many Amery area businesses and to sites in Clayton, Clear Lake and Deer Park. One of the Knights helped set up the donation hall on the day of the drive, Knight volunteers took donor temperatures, registered donors and made sure there were plenty of post donation goodies available for the donors,
Most importantly, the Red Cross team did an outstanding and professional job assisting the donors throughout the donation process in a timely manner and , all the while making sure that donors and workers complied with Covid safety requirements. Thanks to everyone for doing their part.
The next Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by the Apple River Knights of Columbus will be conducted in August 2021, at St, Joseph Catholic Church. Donors are encouraged to watch for the notices and posters concerning the drive and to register early to ensure their participation.
Jim and Sheeran Gallagher, Blood Drive Coordinators
